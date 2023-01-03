BREWSTER, Charles E. "Charlie"



81, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 27th, 2022. He was born January 24th, 1941, in Nancy, Kentucky, to the late Theodore and Essie (Burton) Brewster.



Charles was a retired plant engineer from Delphi. He loved school and he had an engineering degree and doctorate in theology. He authored several Christian books, one children's book, and a bluegrass guitar lesson book. He taught guitar class and ensemble at Sinclair College and gave private guitar lessons.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Virthel Brewster and Vernon Brewster; and his sisters, Dema Brewster, Sylvia Daws, and Norma Cummings.



Charles is survived by his wife of 60 years, Norma; their children, Carolyn Sue Brewster, David Charles Brewster, and Evelyn Ruth Murphy; his sister, Brenda Olekas; and many extended family members. He also leaves behind 13 wonderful grandchildren and 1 adorable great-grandson. Charles' desire was to be reunited with his parents, all his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles in Heaven.



A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 4th, from 11:00am to 12:00pm, at Cornerstone Baptist Temple, 1707 Ohmer St., Dayton, OH 45410. A Funeral Ceremony will follow beginning at 12:00pm, officiated by Pastor Jerry Siler. His final resting place will be at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Miamisburg, Ohio.

