Brewer, Kenneth E



Kenneth Edward Brewer formerly of Butler County, Ohio, passed away on Nov. 1, 2023, at the age of 94. He was born on May 25, 1929, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Orville Edward Brewer and Lillie Bell (Ward) Brewer. Ken is survived by his wife, Iris; his children Patricia Wilson, Jane Lakeman, Kenneth Brewer, James (Kathrin) Brewer, Joseph Brewer, Claudia Gutierrez, Brian Brewer and Susan Brewer; grandchildren Christine Reeves, Sally Vollner, Diane Romelli, Adriana Blanton, Luis Gutierrez, Stefan Brewer, Andrew Brewer, Kendall Brewer and Jahsenta Henry; 6 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Mary; his parents; brothers Dick and Ted, sons-in-law Joseph Wilson and Jose Luis Gutierrez, and grandsons Randy Reeves, Eddie Vollner, and Alex Brewer. A Gathering of Family/Friends will be held at Colligan Funeral Home on December 6, 2023, from 10:00 am until time of Blessing Service at 11:00 am.



