Brewer, Julie

Brewer (Reeve), Julie A



Julie A. Brewer, 94, a cherished member of our Springfield community, peacefully passed away at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton on September 22, 2023. Born on January 6, 1929, in Toledo to Thomas and Gladys Reeve, she began her life's journey in a city environment but later embraced the farming life when she married Elmer Brewer, a dairy farmer. Together, they raised four children: Rick (Laurie) Brewer, Debbie (Bill "Goat") Atherton, Barb Carmichael, and Bill Brewer, who sadly passed away in 1973. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and their spouses, and nineteen great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Boomer Esiason Foundation in support of cystic fibrosis at www.esiason.org. Julie's love for her family, Jersey cows, quilts, and children, along with her fondness for snow, will forever warm our hearts. As Julie would say, "You go do what you have to do and be happy!" A celebration of Julie's remarkable life will take place on Wednesday, September 27th, at 12:00 p.m. at the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, with visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. prior to the service. She will find her final resting place in Ferncliff Cemetery. To view her memorial video, offer online condolences, or order flowers, please visit www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral