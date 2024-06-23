Brewer (Lee), Choon Dho



Choon Dho Brewer passed away peacefully in Fort Myers, FL, on May 30, 2024. Born on September 18, 1934, in Osaka, Japan, she moved to Korea in 1947 and later to the U.S. in 1956 with her late husband, MSG Dean Brewer. Choon Dho was a beloved mother to Frank Brewer, Forrest Brewer, 1SG Lester Brewer, and Medina Lee; grandmother to Michelle Walzenbach, Kathrin Cole, and Forrest Brewer; and great-grandmother to Jackson Walzenbach, Liam Cole, Cooper Cole, Joella Brewer, and Ella Walzenbach. She was preceded in death by other loved ones, including her second husband, Thomas Tanner.



Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Thursday, June 27, 2024, from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Life Celebration Center, 360 Commerce Center Drive, Franklin, OH 45005



