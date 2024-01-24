Brewer, Arnold



Rev. Arnold Brewer, age 89, of Camden, Ohio, went Home to be with his Lord peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, January 20, 2024, in Camden, Ohio.



Rev. Arnold is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Norma Rae Brewer, his four daughters, Michelle (Bryan) Washburn, Dorcas (Dane) White, Andrea Fornshell, and Gloria (Steve) Stucky. Family he is survived by include 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and his 11 siblings.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral services at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Rodney Griffin officiating, all held at Church of God in Jesus. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Woodside Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Rev. Arnold Brewer to the Church of God in Jesus or to the Church of God in Jesus attention Daniel Marcel of Haiti Mission.



