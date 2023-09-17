Bretherick, Lillian

Bretherick (Brown), Lillian "Lil"



Lillian "Lil" Bretherick, 83 passed away on September 9th 2023, in Sevierville, TN. She was born on January 14th, 1940 in Leslie, KY to Corbett and Viola Brown. Lil is survived by her loving husband Ronnie Bretherick of 56 years. Preceded by death of her parents Corbett and Viola Brown of New Carlisle. Also survived by her son James Simmons of New Carlisle, daughter Renee (Bobby) Bailey of Huber Heights. Grandchildren Heather Simmons of Columbus, Jenna Hollon of Dayton, Jeffery Grooms Jr of Huber Heights. Great-grandchildren Brooklyn Buckles, Caiden, Braylon of Dayton, Suzy, TJ, CC of Columbus. Great-great grandchildren Avery, Lucas, She is survived by siblings Ronnie Brown of VA, Clarence Brown of New Carlisle, Wayne Brown of New Carlisle, Rose Williams of Dayton, Sharon (Tom) Allender of New Carlisle, Janice (Gerald) Miller of AZ. Many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all families and friends. Lil had a fulfilling career at Mechanics Laundry for 40 years before retiring she was a dedicated and hard worker. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. My deepest condolences for the Bretherick and Brown families.



