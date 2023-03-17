Bressler, Harvey Joel "Joe"



Harvey Joel Bressler, Judge H.J. Bressler, "Joe", passed away unexpectedly due to complications from pneumonia in Naples, Fl. on March 13, 2023. He was 83. Though the family is both devastated and shocked by his death, they are comforted in knowing that he was surrounded by family and love at the time of his passing. Born December 31, 1939 in Baltimore, MD, to the late Samuel Bressler and Rose Cohen, Joe was the oldest of two children. He is survived by his brother, Lee Bressler. He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Elizabeth "Ann" Bressler. Joe will be lovingly remembered by his 3 children Scott Bressler (Sunnie Dawn) of Hamilton, Erika Davis (Rob) of Carthage, N.C., and Jason Bressler (Melissa) of Raleigh, N.C. Joe is also survived by his five grandsons Ben Bressler (Lindsey), Owen Bressler, Preston Bressler, Sawyer Zinn, and Collin Bressler, as well as his great granddaughter, Madeline, and several nieces and nephews. In May of 2022, Joe met, fell in love again, and ultimately remarried to Darlene Miller, of Fairfield, OH. Their relationship was a gift and the family is comforted in knowing that he died with a full, happy heart having found love again. Words cannot summarize the life of Joe and the impact that he had on so many both professionally and personally in the Hamilton area. His love and passion for his profession as a lawyer and as a judge have created a legacy and a footprint that will remain forever. As a judge, his mantra was that he always wanted to leave the bench in a better place than when he started, and there is no doubt that he did. He had a genuine love for the law and brought with it a balance of respect for the law along with compassion for those who stood before him. Outside all of his accomplishments within the courtroom, Joe was faithfully devoted to his family and friends. Some would describe Joe as loyal to a fault. If you were part of his life, you knew that he would be there for you however you needed him. The number of people that he touched throughout the course of his life simply cannot be counted. In addition to spending time with family, Joe enjoyed the time he spent with close friends playing golf, tailgating at Miami football games, and working out at the Hamilton YMCA. Joe earned everything he had, and worked hard to give his family the best life possible. And he did. He will be missed dearly. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 20, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m at The Presbyterian Church, 23 South Front Street, Hamilton, OH 45011. A celebration of life and funeral service will be held for Joe at The Presbyterian Church at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Burial to follow with full military honors in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations in memory of Joe be sent to The Presbyterian Church, 23 South Front Street, Hamilton, OH 45011 or AMVETS Post 1983, 914 Ross Ave, Hamilton, OH 45013. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com

