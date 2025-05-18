Brenneman, Harriet

BRENNEMAN (Wulber), Harriet J.



Harriet J. Brenneman (Wulber), passed away peacefully May 6, 2025 at home in Springboro, Ohio. She grew up on a farm in rural Darke county, Ohio, the eldest of three daughters, and graduated from Versailles High School. She married Ivan and had two children before moving to Englewood in 1969. A few years later she started her long career in banking; which she loved because it was all about meeting and helping people. So many of her dear friends were first co-workers and customers. In the late 1980s she and Ivan moved south of Dayton, eventually settling in Springboro. They traveled extensively and experienced many beautiful places and cultures before and after their retirement, often accompanied by family. Harriet enjoyed a wonderful life with her family and many friends. All who knew her would agree she was an incredibly sweet, friendly, and positive person. "Not bad for a little farm girl" she would say of her life in her later years. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. She is survived by her son Kevin Brenneman, sisters Geneva (Wulber) Brooks and Barbara Wulber, grandchildren Courtney Fichthorn, Andrew Fichthorn Jr., Hanna Brenneman, and Jake Brenneman, son-in law Andrew Fichthorn, nephews Michael Houdeshell (Gina) and Douglas Brooks (Erin), niece Carol (Houdeshell) Campbell (Lyle), and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Ivan Brenneman, daughter Kimberly Fichthorn, mother Ethel (Meyer) Wulber, and father Sylvester Wulber. Harriet's life will be celebrated on Saturday May 31, 2025 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm in the WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME-KETTERING, 5980 Bigger Road. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



