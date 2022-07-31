BRELSFORD, Nancy Lynne



81, of Dayton, left our world on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Born April 7, 1941, in Dayton, Ohio. She graduated University of Dayton. Nancy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Larry Brelsford and also her mother and father, Dorothy and Clifford Feltz. Nancy is survived by her step-son and daughter-and-law, Jeffrey and Linda Brelsford, granddaughter-in-law Melinda and husband Michael Peffer and their daughter Madeline, sister-in-law Diana Brelsford, as well as brother-in-law Allan Brelsford and his wife Shirley, their daughter Alison and husband Jon Weaver, and their children Joanna and Nathan. Together, Larry and Nancy enjoyed collecting antiques, rehabilitating a historic home in Dayton, as well as many years at Indian Lake. Nancy lavished her love on dogs throughout the years. Nancy had a long career as an accountant, working for such companies and Dayton Reliable Tool and Barstow Accounting. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home. Memories of Nancy may be made at https://www.schlientzandmoore.com/. A visitation service has been scheduled for Nancy on August 10 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home 1632 Wayne Ave Dayton, OH 45410.

