Breh, Michael C.



Michael C Breh, age 83, of Centerville Ohio passed away peacefully on May 13, 2024. He attended North Syracuse schools and graduated from Auburn Community College with a degree in accounting after serving in the United States Air Force. While in the Air Force he served much of his time in Turkey.



He retired from Elliott Tool Technologies after 45 years with a career taking him from Syracuse to Pittsburgh to Centerville.



He was a long time member of the Incarnation Church and enjoyed watching The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Bengals. He spent many years as a devoted marching band dad while working the Pit Crew for the Centerville Jazz Band.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Catherine Breh and his brother Charles Breh.



He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gloria Breh, his children Tim (Jen) Breh, Janet (Jeffery) Thompson and Sharon Breh. And also by his grandchildren, Bailey, Jessica, Abbey, Maddie, Michael and Andrew along with great grandchildren and sisters Mary Lue Frasier and Katie Oaster.



A visitation was held at Church of the Incarnation Monday, May 20 from 10:00am - 11:00am and a Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 11:00am.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Tunnels To Towers. Arrangements entrusted to The Westbrock Funeral Home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com