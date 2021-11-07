BREEZE, Arthur R.



Lovingly known as "Artie," "Ron," and "Hootie," age 76 of Dayton, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021, at



Hospice of Dayton. He was born June 7, 1945, in Boise,



Idaho, the son of the late



Joseph and Genevieve "Bee" Breeze. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Debra Jean Breeze; brother, Don Breeze; sister, Connie Sohn; and beloved dog, Buster. Arthur is survived by his children, Casey (Rhonda) Breeze,



Autumn (Joseph) Breeze-Owens; grandchildren, Brittany (Adam) Thompson, Sierra (Tyler) Breeze-Sexton, Desiray Owens, Devyn (Brooklyn) Kaylor-Owens; great-grandchildren, Brielle, Oaklynn, Alyvia, Barrett, and Wren; siblings, Joseph Breeze Jr., Gary (Lisa) Breeze, Larry Breeze; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends; as well as beloved dog, Jaxson. Arthur is a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He



retired from Hertz Rent-A-Car after 35 years as a Service



Manager. Arthur also coached his grandkids in EKRC softball. He enjoyed retirement by spending time and making



memories with his family. Visitation will be held on Friday,



November 12, 2021, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). A Memorial Service will begin at 4:00 pm. Please visit



www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

