Breen, Darlene R.



With immense sadness, we announce the passing of Darlene Breen on March 3, 2023. She was known to many as Dar, but her favorite name was Mom, and she was a great one. She is preceded in death by her mother, Rae Cope, father, Irvin Brittain, and stepfather, Robert Cope. She is survived by her brother, Jon Brittain, sister Janelle Brittain, stepsisters, Niki Robbins and Dana Mortensen, children, James 'Trip' Breen (Jessica Pearson), Marnie Breen (Jenn Fourman), and extended family, Amy and Brandon Fourman.



Darlene was born in East Palestine, Ohio, on December 1, 1939, and later moved to Columbiana as a teenager. She attended Bowling Green State University, and her first job was as a juvenile probation officer, which brought her to Dayton. After having kids, she began working in real estate. She did this to have the flexibility to always be present for her kids' events, such as never-ending swim meets, where she volunteered to be an official and, when not officiating, gave the best sports massages. She loved working in real estate, where she positively impacted the lives of many families, made lifelong friends, and served on local, state, and national real estate leadership committees.



A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N Wilkinson St, Dayton. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share your memories of Darlene in the family guest book. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Melanoma Research Alliance, www.curemelanoma.org/tribute.

