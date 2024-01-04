Bredestege, Frederick J

Bredestege, Jr., Frederick J. "Fred"



Age 89, died Saturday, December 23, 2023, at Courtyard at Seasons, Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on July 29, 1934, the son of Frederick Sr. and Gertrude (Gruber) Bredestege. He graduated from Hamilton Catholic High School in 1952 and entered an apprenticeship in tool and die at Fisher Body. He was a dedicated and respected employee for 41 years until its closure. On October 26, 1957, he married Dorothy Annette (Dwyer) Bredestege. She preceded him in death on January 21, 2015. He lived in Naples, Florida and Laughlin, Nevada where he was a devoted member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. He was also active as a Knight of Columbus and in 2010 received the honors of Third Degree of the Knights of Columbus. He also enjoyed his sisters and brothers-in-law, friends, playing cards and the shows and casinos in Laughlin with his wife Annette. Surviving are his three daughters and two sons-in-law, Debbie Bredestege, Melanie and Bill Beyersdofer and Nancy and Jed Shilling, two sisters and brother-in-law Mrs. Roger (Edna) Burtraw, Mrs. Paul (Mary) Riedel, four grandchildren, William Beyersdofer, Jed Shilling Jr., Luke Shilling and Gabrielle Shilling. He was also preceded in death by his brother Henry, sister Margaret Schnieder, Mrs. Jack (Mildred) Farr, Mrs. Harold (Ruth) Schnitzler, Mrs. Kenneth (Daria) Mitchell and grandson, Kevin Beyersdofer. Visitation will be from 9:00-10:00am on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at St. Savior Church, 4136 Myrtle Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45236 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. The family would like to acknowledge the absolute wonderful care Fred received from the nurses, nurses' aides, and the activities staff at Courtyard by Seasons in Assisted Living for over 2 years and Nursing Care for the last 4 months. Fred had peace of mind knowing that he would always be taken care of, was always included in activities, and was truly loved and cared about by the dedicated staff at Seasons. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Parkinson's Research Fund at the UC Gardener Neuroscience Institute P.O. Box 19970 Cincinnati, OH 45219, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur 701 E. Columbia Avenue Cincinnati, Ohio 45215 or St. Jude Hospital. Condolences to vorhisandryan.com





