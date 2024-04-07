Bray, Peggy Joyce



Peggy Joyce Bray age 84 of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at Kettering Health Miamisburg. She was born the daughter of Charles & Letha (Honaker) Walters on April 7, 1939, in Springfield, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband William L. Bray; brother Ronald K. Walters; sister Vicky D. Williams. Peggy is survived by her loving children Billie Jo Cameron, Patricia Louise Atha, Debra Kay (David) Judy, & Danial Sherman Atha; brother Gerald (Kathy) Walters; grandchildren Brandi, Jerome, Jennifer, Krista, & Erin; numerous great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, & a host of friends. Peggy was a loving mom, grandma, sister & friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Peggy worked for Olan Mills Photography for 46 years & made many great friends during her time there. Olan Mills had to close the doors for Peggy to retire! For several years Peggy volunteered as a radio DJ for WYSO from Antioch College mostly playing bluegrass, & gospel bluegrass music. Peggy saw beauty in everything. She was artistic, & in her spare time enjoyed quilling. A gathering of friends & family will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2024, from 10AM -11AM at RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME 838 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio where a memorial service will be held at 11AM. Inurnment to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com