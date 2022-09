BRANT, Patricia Louise "Pat"



94, of Miami Twp., peacefully passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022.



Visitation will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022, from 5 pm to 7 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel. The Funeral Service will begin at 11 am on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Her final resting place will be at Miami Valley Memory Gardens in Centerville, Ohio.