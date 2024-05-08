Branham, Ruby M.



Age 89 of New Lebanon, Ohio passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2024. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on September 5, 1934 to her parents, Ethel (Marksberry) Durham and Carlos Durham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.B. Branham; brother, Robert Durham; sister, Nora M. Durham; granddaughter, Lisa Michelle McFarland; and son-in-law, Michael H. Bailey. Ruby is survived by her daughter, Deborah Bailey; grandchildren, Michael C. (Michelle) Bailey, Cassandra Bailey, Emma Engle, Halie Berona, and Victor Litteral; great grandchildren, Hannah R. Bailey, Joleen Rose McFarland, and Magnus, Theodore, Nicholas, and Anna Litteral; special cousin, Rebecca Poe; special nephew, Robert Durham; and a host of other friends and family. Ruby attended Jefferson High School and was a resident of New Lebanon for 55 years. She helped found Aqua Machine and Tool in 1972 and served as Office Manager and eventually President of the company. She and J.B. loved bluegrass music and would attend many festivals and organizational meeting in the area. Ruby had also attended Light of Hope Church. Visitation will be held form 12-1pm with funeral service to begin at 1:00pm on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. Interment will follow at Trissel Cemetery. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com



