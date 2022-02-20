BRANDT, Helen Carol



On February 18, 2022, Helen Carol Brandt (nee Redmon);



beloved mother of Frank Charles Brandt, Jr.; cherished



sister of Pamela Reed, and



William T. Redmon, Jr.; dear grandmother of W.



Christopher Brandt, Kirsten



Renee Brandt, and Stevie Brandt. Born on December 28, 1947, Helen was a graduate of Eastern High School in Baltimore, Maryland. She worked for CareFirst/BlueCross and was a civilian employee for the Air Force in Dayton, Ohio.



Services private. Please omit flowers.

