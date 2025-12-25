Brandi Sims-Barney

SIMS-BARNEY, Brandi C.

Age 47, departed this life on Saturday, December 13, 2025, in Dayton, OH. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 12 PM. Service to follow, 1 PM, Tuesday, December 30, 2025 at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3426 W. Second St. HHRoberts.com.

