Brandenburg, Paul

PAUL DAVID "DAVE" BRANDENBURG, 72, of Springfield passed away surrounded by family and friends on September 20, 2023. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on December 23, 1950 and was raised by his loving and devoted grandparents. Dave worked hard with 50 years at TSC, but he played even harder as an avid racer for 37 years. He won many championships and had a large collection of trophies to show for it. Dave is survived by his loving wife of 26 years Karen, his children Shawn (Mindy) Brandenburg, Andrea Brandenburg, stepchildren Donny Newell and David (Heather) Newell, granddaughters, Brittany Newell, Bailey Brandenburg, and bonus granddaughter Leah Garrett. He is also survived by his loving Kentucky family members which include his brothers Glynn (Donna) Brandenburg and Rick Brandenburg, as well as several nieces and nephews including his beloved nephew, Dune. Dave is preceded in death by his grandparents Fred and Beulah Brandenburg, his uncle Wendell and aunt Betty Brandenburg, his brother Briar Brandenburg, his nieces Cheryl Fent and Amy Brandenburg-Morris, his nephew Chucky Brandenburg, and his in-laws Don and Xie Jones. Thank you to all of Dave's family and friends for the love, support, and prayers. A special thank you to a dear friend and neighbor Debbie Hoefer. Dave's wishes will be met by taking him to Irvine, KY for his final resting place with his grandparents and faithful companion, Daka. LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is proudly serving the family.





