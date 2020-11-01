BRAME, KEVIN





Up to $100,000 REWARD



for info leading to the arrest and conviction of the



cowardly murderers of our beloved son and brother



DPD OFFICER KEVIN BRAME, 6 Years Service















































His Life Mattered in 1999!



It Matters Still!



NO JUSTICE - AFTER 21 YEARS!







On 11/1/1999, Dayton, Ohio Police Officer Kevin Brame was gunned down, outside the home of his estranged wife,



minutes after returning his son and stepson to her house.



He had no warning; his assassin was waiting for him, hiding behind bushes. Kevin was shot from behind, by a shotgun blast, the victim of a pre-meditated, cowardly killing.







Kevin was only 31 years old, a great father,



a terrific son and brother, with a bright future.



A tragic end to a life well lived.







"Justice too long delayed is justice denied"



Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.







Read Kevin's story, www.justiceforkevinbrame.com.



With YOUR help this brutal crime CAN be solved.



Contact Homicide Squad 937-333-7109



or Det.Patricia.Tackett@daytonohio.gov



Anonymous Tips at 937-222-STOP and at



www.justiceforkevinbrame.com



END THE SILENCE! END THE INJUSTICE!

