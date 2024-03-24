Bramble (Drennen), Sharon Anne



Bramble, Sharon Anne, 70, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2024 in The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Sharon was born October 15, 1953 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Robert and Mary Margaret (Holland) Drennen. She graduated from Wright State University and retired from the United States Postal Service. Survivors include her husband, Robert "Bob" Bramble; three sisters, Kathy Molinski, Theresa (Brad) Collins and Patricia (Dan) Rodriguez; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 25 from 4 - 7 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Bernard Church. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Red Cross Tornado Relief.



