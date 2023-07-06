BRAKE, A. Lorraine



96, joined her heavenly Father on July 2, 2023, at Hospice of Dayton. Born in Ritchie County, WV on May 15, 1927, she enjoyed dancing, singing, and spending time with her five siblings establishing a bond that would go unbroken. She married her beloved, James T. Brake, on Feb. 26, 1946, and together they established a loving and happy home for their two children, Joetta (Griffitts) Brake and Jimmie Brake in Dayton, OH. Lorraine spread kindness widely, and was a beacon of support for neighbors, family, and friends. A kind smile, a tight hug, and a non-judgmental ear endeared her to many. Never far from her kitchen, she enjoyed giving all her love through wonderful meals and a stocked fridge of special treats for her seven grandchildren. She is joyfully reunited with her husband James, siblings (Junior, Ralph, Aubrey, Noma, Madlyn), daughter Joetta, and granddaughter Ashley Lamb. She is survived by her beloved son, Jimmie Brake; son-in-law Roger Griffitts; grandchildren Sarah McKenna (John McKenna), Andrea Brake, James Brake, Jessie Willis (Ryan Willis), Justin Griffitts (Sarah Kudunc Landell) and Tara Griffitts; and great-grandchildren Kaleb McKenna, Amirah McKenna, Luke McKenna, Audrey Willis, Cole Willis, Cirus Stowe, and Syd Stowe; niece, Marsha Harris (Dave Harris) and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be held at Morton and Whetstone Funeral Home in Vandalia, OH on Friday July 7 at 1pm, with visitation beginning at noon. Pastor Michael Malcosky, officiating. In lieu of flowers, please share a donation with Hospice of Dayton to help others receive the excellent care Lorraine received in her final days. https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral