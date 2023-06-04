Bragg, Lynda

Bragg (Satterfield), Lynda Gayle



Lynda Gayle (Satterfield) Bragg of Springboro, Ohio passed away peacefully on May 29, 2023 after a lengthy illness. Her husband and two children were by her side. Lynda was born June 17, 1945 and grew up in Blue Ash, Ohio with her parents and two siblings. She was a 1963 graduate of Sycamore High School and a 1967 graduate of Morehead State University where she majored in English. In 1968, she married the love of her life, Ed Bragg, who she met while working as a waitress at Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sandusky, Ohio. She spent most of her married life in Centerville, Ohio where they raised their two children and later in Springboro, Ohio where they enjoyed their retirement years. Lynda was preceded in death by her parents Emerson and Mildred Satterfield and sister and brother-in-law Kay and Ken Olinger. Lynda is survived by Ed, her husband of 54 years, and son Doug (Kristi) Bragg and daughter Carla (Geoff) King. Lynda loved and adored her grandchildren Kyle and Samantha Bragg and Adam and Charlie King. Lynda is survived by her brother James (Kelly) Satterfield and brothers-in-law David (Jane) Bragg and Daniel (Marti) Bragg plus many cousins, nieces and nephews. Her family meant everything to her. Lynda dedicated her professional life to teaching English, Speech, Drama and Reading. She retired from National Trail Local School District where she once earned Ohio Speech Teacher of the Year honors. She had a lifelong love of the theater and loved to take students on trips to NYC to see Broadway shows. She was also an avid reader who could always provide a book recommendation and a lover of games both board and online. She especially liked to play dominoes with friends, watch television game shows and online Word With Friends where she beat most people she played. Lynda dedicated her retirement life to her grandchildren. She attended as many activities, school events and sporting events as possible and hosted a special Cousin Camp for Adam and Samantha for several years. She was thrilled to see Kyle graduate high school and loved to see Charlie play hockey. If she wasn't with her grandchildren, it meant that she was at her condo in Florida escaping Ohio winters. She enjoyed nearly 20 years of being a snowbird at Heritage Palms in Ft. Myers, FL where she spent her time swimming, playing Pickleball and socializing with friends. A Celebration of Life event is being planned for later this summer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the National Kidney Foundation at kidney.org or to a charity of choice in Lynda's name. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Bragg family.

