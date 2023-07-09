Brady, Richard

BRADY, Sr., Richard L.



of Vandalia, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the age of 89. After several months of declining health, Richard died peacefully while in the care of his beloved wife and sons while being treated at Kettering Health Dayton. Richard was born in Dover, Ohio on February 12, 1934, to Leroy and Gladys (Sewell) Brady. He was the oldest of four siblings. Upon graduating from Fairmont High School, Richard enlisted in the United States Air Force in July, 1954. After serving honorably in the Air Force, Richard began working for the United States Postal Service, retiring after over thirty years of service. Richard enjoyed his long retirement by being a member of several community organizations. He was also a part time employee at the City of Vandalia Recreation Center where he loved working and making many new friends. Richard was raised a Master Mason in April of 1989 and was an active member of Vandalia Lodge #742, F. & A.M. up until his passing. Richard is survived by his wife of 64 years, Valerie (Breno), his four sons and their spouses, Mike and Melissa Brady, Mitch Brady, Tim and Evelyn Brady, Rich and Tina Brady and nine grandchildren, Shawn, Sarah, Garrett, Emma, Christopher, Julia, Morgan, Katie, and Kelly. As well as 10 great-grandchildren. You guys know that Grandpa is bragging about you all up in heaven as much as he did here on earth. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, two siblings, sister, Beverly Conner (Brady), brother, John Brady and one grandchild, Wyatt Brady. There will be a private memorial service for family members with the date to be determined. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.



Funeral Home Information

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

