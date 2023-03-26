Bradshaw, Sarah

Bradshaw (Barber), Sarah Ruth



Sarah Ruth (Barber) Bradshaw, age 98, passed away March 20, 2023. She was born in Stony Point, North Carolina on January 17, 1925 to the late Reverend James Marshall and Lula Barber. She graduated from High Point University where she met her husband, Elmer O. Bradshaw. They were married June 1, 1947 and were blessed with 75 years together. After retirement she and Elmer enjoyed traveling together. Ruth was a 58 year breast cancer survivor and founded the first chapter of Reach to Recovery in Dayton, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Stokes and Dewey Barber, sister Hattie Mae Pignani and husband Elmer O. Bradshaw. Ruth is survived by her daughter Pamela (Jim) Drayer and many nieces and nephews. Ruth was a devoted Christian. Her faith and love embraced everyone. A Celebration of Life will be held 2 pm Wednesday, March 29th at the David's Community Mausoleum Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Normandy Methodist Church, 450 West Alex Bell Rd, Dayton, Ohio 45459 or the Humane Society of Dayton.

