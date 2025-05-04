Bradford, Robert W. "Bob"



Bradford, Robert W. "Bob", 88, Springfield, passed away Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Bob was born April 5, 1937, in Lexington, Kentucky, the son of Wilson Grant and Nancy Louise (Jones) Bradford. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from the Ohio Army National Guard after a long and distinguished career. He also loved watching UK Basketball, Kentucky Bourbon and horseracing. He was passionate about golf and played it most of his life. He started as a caddy when he was just a boy and earned between a quarter to fifty cents for his efforts. He loved dogs. we find comfort that Sparky, Duchess, Sam, Lexie, Willie, Henry and Iris will be greeting him with tails wagging. He was proud of his time in the military where he made life long friends and golf partners. Survivors include two daughters, Teresa Bradford and Tracy Bradford; one brother, Thomas Bradford; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jacquelyn, in 2015; and seven siblings, Rosemary, Carol, Mildred, Sharon, Bonnie, Bill and Nancy. No services will be held at this time. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



