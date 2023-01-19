BOYSEL, Judy

BOYSEL (Hites), Judy



Judy (Hites) Boysel passed away on January 15, 2023, to join her husband in heaven after 57 years of being married. She was born on June 18, 1946, in Springfield, Ohio, daughter of the late Rodney Hites Sr. and Leanna Creager.



She graduated from Northeastern High School pursuing a career in the secretarial field and loved being in the band and orchestra. She did recitals playing the piano. She also took some courses at Sinclair College in Dayton, Ohio.



She was a member of the American Business Women's Club in Springfield, where she held several positions as President, Treasurer, and won the Woman of the Year Award. She flew to Minnesota to be a representative at the National Convention.



Judy is preceded in death by her precious, beloved husband, Donald Boysel Sr., December 18, 2022. She is survived by her wonderful step-children, Pam (Dave) Theting, Kathy (Patrick) Lynch, and Don "Butch" (Luann) Boysel Jr., sister, Janet (Hites) Maxwell, special daughter, Carolyn Frost, wonderful brother and sister-in-law, Johnny (Kay) Boysel, many nieces and nephews, and all of her friends at the Northridge United Methodist Church. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Jeff Hites, half-brothers; Rodney Hites Jr. and Jack Hites, and half-sister, Betty Hites.



Family and friends will be received on Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the Northridge United Methodist Church. The funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m., officiated by Pastor Ken Woode. Judy will be laid to rest next to her loving husband at Plattsburg Cemetery immediately following the funeral services. Any memorial contributions may be made to the



Northridge United Methodist Church in Judy's honor. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



