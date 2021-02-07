BOYER, Maxwell Eugene "Max"



83, of Cable, went to be with the LORD on Wednesday,



February 3, 2021, at his



residence. Max was born April 15th, 1937, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Maxwell



Graham and Mae Mina



(Hunter) Boyer. He grew up in Springfield where he attended South High School, reached the Life level in Boy Scouts and enjoyed camping as a child. He was a long time attendee of Newson Missionary Church where he taught an adult Sunday School class for many years as well as a men's Bible study in



recent years. Max was a painting contractor in Springfield for 53 years. Max was very gifted at restoring antiques. Max



enjoyed taking his 1935 International pickup truck to truck shows. He loved being with people and will be greatly missed. Max is survived by two daughters, Brenda (Don) Sheehan of Quincy and Martha (Joe) Weisenberger of Cable; a son, Lloyd E. (Carol) Boyer of Rockford; a daughter-in-law, Michelle



(Boyer) Alexander of Englewood; a sister, Virginia Henson;



in-laws, Harold Eugene "Gene" (Jenny) Ditmer and Beverly Ditmer; twelve grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Willa Mae (Ditmer) Boyer on December 24, 1999; a son, Lyndon



Eugene Boyer; three brothers-in-law, Richard Ditmer, Joseph Hinshaw and Joseph Henson and a sister, Christine Hinshaw who passed the day following Max. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home with Pastor Jereme Proudman officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.littletonandrue.com



