Boyd, Brandon

In Loving Memory of

Brandon Byrd

8/27/1968 - 6/23/2014

My dear son, how precious you were to me. I miss you so very much and cherish every beautiful memory of 45 wonderful years shared with you. Thank you for all the love and light you so generously gave to me and to so many others. You will live in our hearts forever. Until we meet again and what a glorious reunion it will be! I remain forever grateful for you, my dear son.

Your loving mother, dear family, and friends.

