LINDA SUE BOWSHIER, 64, of Springfield, passed away following a brief illness at Ohio State University Medical Center on Sunday, July 16, 2023. She was born in Springfield on October 5, 1958, the daughter of the late Ronald E. and Susanna (Wagner) Bowshier. Linda devoted her life, both personally and professionally, to the care of others. She was a member of the Church of Christ. Survivors include her partner of 50 years, Brian Carter; daughters, Lindsay (Joe) Stephenson and Whitney Carter; grandchildren, Leah, Xavier, Jayla, Joseph, DaMar, and Desmond; siblings, Cathy (Dale) Underwood, Tammy (Mike) Criner, Brian (Miranda) Bowshier, Rhonda (Mark) Drummond, Brenda (Tony) Collier, and Ron Bowshier. Also surviving are sisters-in-love, Karen Paige and Sandra Barnett and many special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Janet Sue Carter; brother, Ronnie Bowshier; and sister, Robin Whaley. A celebration of Linda's life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at the Hillside Church of God., 2021 Hillside Ave., Springfield. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





