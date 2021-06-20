BOWSHIER, Bryce Austin



18, of Springfield, passed away June 9, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born April 9, 2003, in Springfield. Bryce



attended Springfield High School. He was a gamer who enjoyed hanging out with his friends. He will be remembered for his sarcastic sense of humor and laid-back personality. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Survivors



include his mother, Jennifer Bowshier; father, Timothy Sowards, Jr., both of Springfield; grandmother, Katherine Bowshier; brothers, Timothy Sowards III and Jaswan Vanhoose; sisters, Tayla Sowards, Alexus Shinn, and Corrisa Bowshier; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Karen Wilkerson, Ronald Bowshier, and Debbie Boysel. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm on Friday, June 25, at the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family from 4-6 pm. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

