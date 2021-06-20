journal-news logo
BOWSHIER, Bryce Austin

18, of Springfield, passed away June 9, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born April 9, 2003, in Springfield. Bryce

attended Springfield High School. He was a gamer who enjoyed hanging out with his friends. He will be remembered for his sarcastic sense of humor and laid-back personality. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Survivors

include his mother, Jennifer Bowshier; father, Timothy Sowards, Jr., both of Springfield; grandmother, Katherine Bowshier; brothers, Timothy Sowards III and Jaswan Vanhoose; sisters, Tayla Sowards, Alexus Shinn, and Corrisa Bowshier; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Karen Wilkerson, Ronald Bowshier, and Debbie Boysel. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm on Friday, June 25, at the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family from 4-6 pm. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

