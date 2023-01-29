BOWMAN, William T. "Bill"



Age 95 of West Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023. He was born on December 9, 1927, in Scoville, Kentucky, to the late William Bowman and Hattie (Pendergrass) Bowman. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by wife, Mable Bernice; son-in-law, Roy C. Pullins; his children's mother, Nellean (Reese) Combs; and eight siblings; Andy, Lucy, Bertie, Mattie, Robert, Henry, Benjamin, and Grace. Bill is survived by his daughter, Phyllis Pullins; son, Ricky Bowman; six grandchildren, William, Scott, Melinda, Christopher, Jeffrey, and Jodie; thirteen great-grandchildren, Michael, Wesley, Ryan, Brittni, Mariah, Derek, Adam, Jack, Christy, Cody, Candy, Aiden, Annalie; eleven great-great-grandchildren, Makayla, Cadence, Ellie, Jaelyn, Tucker, Marcellus, Levi, Lexi, Blaze, Kenna, and Emmie. Bill is also survived by numerous other family and friends. Bill was a devoted Mason and a proud 75-year member of the New Hope Lodge # 564 in Booneville, Kentucky. After becoming a Master Mason in 1949, he later affiliated with Minerva Lodge # 98 in Miamisburg, also of Trinity Chapter # 44 Royal Arch Masons, Adoniram Council # 131, and Valley Commandery # 80. Bill also joined the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton becoming a 32nd degree Master Mason. Bill is well loved and will be deeply missed by all those who knew him. The family would like to extend a special thank you to dear friends, David and Vicky Thomas for their kindness and compassion. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Children's Ohio by visiting www.lovetotherescue.org in Bill's memory. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel, (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439). Funeral service will be officiated after the visitation at 12:00 pm by Pastor Tim Hamilton from Northridge Freewill Baptist Church. Please visit



www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

