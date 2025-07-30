Bowman, Ruth Jean



Ruth Jean Bowman, age 90 of Dayton and formerly Huber Heights went to be with her Lord on Monday, July 28, 2025. She was born in Cookville, Tennessee on April 13, 1935, the daughter of Haskel J. & Lee Ann (Robinson) Nabors. She was a member of the Northridge Freewill Baptist Church and spent 21 years with New Dimensions in Medicine. She loved to read her bible and pray to her Lord. She is survived by her husband of 13 years, Donald E. Whitaker Jr.; children Jimmy (Judy) Bowman and Alice (Barry) Mullins; step-daughter Amanda Whitaker; grandchildren Craig Mullins, Jacob Bowman and Rachel Bowman; great grandson Chevy Mullins; sister Glenda Bumbalough; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ezart M. Bowman; brothers James Nabors, Hershel Nabors and Finis Nabors; and sisters Aline Stamps and Mary Lou Robertson. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, July 31, 2025, from 11:00 am  1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Emeritus Tim Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Ruth's memory to the Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, New York 10006-3111 or to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, New York, 10163. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





