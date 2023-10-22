Bowman, Peggy J.



Peggy J. Bowman, 80, of New Carlisle, joined her husband Ed in heaven on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. She was born September 10, 1943, in LaFollette, TN. She is survived by her sons Howard (Nikki) Bowman and Dave (Rhonda) Deam; brother George (Jo) Rutherford; sister Wanda (Carl) Hunley; grandchildren Kristen Bowman, Marcus Bowman, and Julie Watts; sister-in-law Joyce Rutherford; numerous great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Peggy is preceded in death by her husband Ed Bowman; son Ronald Bowman; and brother Jerry Rutherford. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 23, 2023, from 1-2pm with the funeral service to honor Peggy beginning at 2:00pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Medway Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





