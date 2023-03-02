BOWMAN, Michael S.



Age 57 , passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023. He was born September 9, 1965, in Hamilton to the late Donald C. Bowman and Delores (nee Joskem). Mike is survived by his mother Delores Bowman; siblings Brian (Cathy) Bowman, Shauna (Mike) Miller; two nieces Kaitlyn, Morgan; four nephews Andrew, Joshua, Nathan, Ryan and was also survived by many other family and friends. Mike was preceded in death by his father Donald Bowman and grandparents Arthur and Alma Joskem and Clarence and Clara Bowman. Visitation Friday, March 3, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1285 Main St., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 from 10:00am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00am with Pastor Kevin Jud officiating. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church and School 1285 Main St., Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Online condolences may be left at



www.weigelfuneralhome.com