Bowman, Marceline Mae

Marceline Mae Bowman, age 94, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Monday, November 13, 2023. She was born October 2, 1929 in Middletown, Ohio.

Marceline is survived by her children, Cheryl Bowman and Gregg (Gail) Bowman; granddaughter, Sarah Bowman; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William Bowman; a son, Steve Bowman.

Private Services were held.

