Bowman, Edwin L.



Edwin L. Bowman, age 59, of Eaton, OH passed away on Friday, April 11, 2025 at Reid Hospital in Richmond, IN. He was born May 17, 1965 in Dayton, OH to the late Karl Leroy and Ruth Ellen (Metzger) Bowman. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 5:00 to 8:00 pm and Wednesday, April 16, 2025 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 5:00 to 8:00 pm both at the Gard Funeral Home, 226 W. Main Street, Eaton, OH. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at the Prices Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church, Eldorado, OH. Burial will immediately follow in the church cemetery. Online Condolences and other remembrances may be sent by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.



