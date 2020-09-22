BOWMAN, Earl H. Age 91, of Hamilton, died Friday, September 18, 2020, at Berkeley Square Retirement Community. He was born in Cincinnati on October 19, 1928, the son of Harry J. and Ethel E. (Koch) Bowman. He was educated in the Mt. Healthy Schools. Earl married Virginia E. Oser on January 14, 1950, in North College Hill. He had been employed at Proctor and Gamble for seventeen years. He was employed at Ohio Casualty as Manager of Building Services for fifteen years retiring in 1994. He is a member of Park Avenue United Methodist Church. He is survived by his children, Daniel E. (Cara) Bowman, Fairfield and Kathleen A. (Terry) Merz, Hamilton; his brothers, Raymond A Bowman, West Chester and Michael I Bowman, Orlando, Florida; seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren, He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, two sons and daughter-in-law, Thomas W. (Sylvia) Bowman and Timothy M. Bowman. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. Burial will be in Arlington Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 noon until time of the service. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the family requests visitors wear masks and follow the social distancing guide lines. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the charity of one's choice. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com

