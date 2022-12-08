BOWMAN, Charlotte R.



Age 89, of Kettering, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Charlotte was born in May 1933, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late William J. and Florence (Woolf) Roetter. Charlotte was married for 66 years to the love of her life, Bill Bowman, who she met at the family business, Roetter Music in downtown Dayton. She was a faithful member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Charlotte graduated from Fairmont High School (1951) and Miami Jacobs College (1981) with a Secretarial Science Degree. While Charlotte enjoyed raising her girls and supporting their activities, her work experience included managing the Choral Music Department of Roetter Music until the business closed in 1980. She then worked as an Executive Secretary for Super Foods until she retired in 1996. Charlotte and Bill loved cooking, camping, and traveling. Everyone was always welcome at their table. Together they treasured time with family, especially spending time with grandchildren. Charlotte was preceded in death by her loving husband, William P. Bowman; daughter, Laura J. Hodgkin; brother, W. James Roetter and sister-in-law Nancy E. Roetter. Charlotte is survived by daughters, Pam (Roger) Bauser, Judy (Steve) Mulkey, Amy (Ralph) Phillips; grandchildren, P.J. (Nora) Bauser, Kim (Brendan) McBrien, David (Amanda) Bauser, Andrew (Katie) Mulkey, Madeline (Will) Ledford, Emily Mulkey; great-grandchildren, Sophia Bauser, William Bauser, Maggie McBrien; and son-in-law, Klif (Teresa) Hodgkin. The family extends their gratitude to the caregivers from Gardenview at Bethany Village and the caregivers from Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Charlotte's memory to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 901 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

