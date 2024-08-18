Bowling, Nellie S.



Nellie S. Bowling, age 89, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2024. She was born on October 29, 1934 in Pardee, Virginia to the late Henry and Edith Smith (Minor). Grandma as she was commonly referred by family and friends loved taking care of people as well as being a devout Christian, she loved sharing the word of the Lord. She was a cook for the Franklin City Schools, where she retired after working for over 30 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 57 years, Alister Bowling; daughter, Jean Knott; granddaughter, Shelby Bowling; sisters, June Dixon, and Debbie Phillips; and brother, Darise Smith. Nellie is survived by her son, Jeff Bowling; grandchildren, Steve (Heidi) Bowling, Molly Knott, Joshua Smalley, and Jessica Bowling; great grandchildren, Jacob Bowling, Skylar Knott, Brandon Knott, Hunter, Bowling, Hayden Smalley, Will Hyde, and Lilli Webrich; great-great grandchild, Lyla Levone Knott; sisters, Sandra Bowman, and Ann Gilley; brothers, Elmer Smith, and Mickey Smith; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A visitation for Nellie will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2024 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, Ohio 45005. A funeral service will occur Tuesday, August 20, 2024 at 11:30 AM, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, Ohio 45005. A graveside service and interment will occur Tuesday, August 20, 2024 at 2:00 PM at New Antioch Cemetery, Green Township, OH 45177.



