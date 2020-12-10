BOWLING, Jewell Irene



Jewell Irene Bowling, age 93, of Hamilton, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 3, 2020. On July 3, 1927, Jewell was born in Bedford, Indiana, to Elbert and Rosie Gray. They moved to Hamilton early in 1929.



Jewell married Ezekiel (Zeke) Bowling on June 23, 1944. The love of her life predeceased her after 75 years of marriage on October 16, 2019. Jewell's life centered around her family and serving her Lord. She spent her entire life as a devoted wife, a loving mother, a caring sister, and a committed Servant of Christ. She was a good woman who lived an abundant life.



Her life centered around her three sons and their families: Larry and Marilyn, Hamilton, Ohio; Tim and Mary Bowling, Plano, Texas; and Jeff and Kay Bowling, Cumming, Georgia. Six grandchildren: Brent Bowling, Hamilton, Ohio; Deron and Monica Bowling, Morrow, Ohio; Heather Bowling and Tim Clark, Dallas, Texas; Stephanie and Brian Johnson, Dallas, Texas; JB and Joi Bowling and Tysen and Andriana Bowling, Cumming, Georgia. Eleven great-grandchildren: Conner and



Riley Bowling, Hamilton, Ohio; Will and Cecily Clark and Jade Johnson, Dallas, Texas; Josiah, Jacob and Jayla Bowling, Cumming, Georgia; and Ben, Will, Vivian, and Lou Bowling, Morrow, Ohio.



Jewell was an active member of the First Baptist Church, Hamilton, Ohio for over 70 years. She was a longtime Deaconess, Sunday school teacher, Mission Board member, various Missionary Circles, Bible study leader, lead on the Funeral Committee, and volunteer cook. She was always in the Word, learning to serve God and others. Much of her Biblical teaching came from annual pilgrimages, with her sister Dora, to the American Association For Jewish Evangelism Prophecy conferences on the campus of Grace College and Seminary, in Winona Lake, Indiana. Many friends and family members relied on Jewell for Biblical leadership.



Zeke and Jewell spent a great deal of time traveling in the United States and around the world. Her favorite trip was with her sister Dora and her husband, Art, when they made a trip around the States by car. However, her fondest vacation memories were the annual trips to Florida with family. They spent endless hours following their sons, grandchildren, and even great-grandchildren's athletic competitions.



Jewell was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brothers and sisters, most of her in-laws, several cousins, nieces and nephews, and by one great-grandchild, Wade



Ezekiel Bowling, Conner's twin brother.



Jewell was the youngest, and last surviving, of 11 siblings: Brothers, Jim, Alvie, and Joe Gray; Sisters, Dora Motzer, Pearl Motzer, Martha Depew, Mellie Strunk, Gertrude Davis, Lucy Gray, and Susie Gray. She leaves behind many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



A memorial service, celebrating Jewell's life, will be conducted at a later date because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Avance Funeral Home is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, 1501 Pyramid Hill Boulevard, Hamilton, Ohio 45013.

