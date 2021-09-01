BOWLING, Jeffrey



On Friday morning August 27, 2021, Jeffrey Bowling (53) passed away after sustaining multiple injuries from an accident on August 4, when he was struck by a car while on his motorcycle. Jeff put up the fight of his life, surpassing all medical expectations, but in the end, there was too much to heal and not enough time. But with the time he did have on this earth… he sure did live it to the fullest.



Jeff was born April 11, 1968, to Wayne and Diann (Dudley) Bowling in Hamilton, Ohio, and was the younger brother to Scott Bowling. Jeff loved playing sports, hanging out with friends…friends that would later become family. He always loved to have a good time, joke around and music soon



became a big part of his life. Not only was Jeff an amazing drummer, he had a love for writing music. He loved the whole production of music and how it came together. The man had soul. Jeff earned his high school diploma from Hamilton High School in 1986, after enlisting in the United States Army his senior year. After serving in the 515th Transportation Unit in Stuttgart, Germany, Jeff earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Political Science from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.



In 1988 on Thanksgiving Eve at the Chatterbox, Jeff met the love of his life, his soulmate, Beth. The two were inseparable. They worked hard and played hard with their daughter Alex right by their side every step of the way. The two were



married in August of 1992, and just celebrated 29 years of marriage. Jeff, Beth and Alex had so many adventures together alongside their friends and family. With all the fun times that were had, Jeff worked ten times harder to make sure his family had everything they wanted and way more.



In 1998, Jeff then earned his Juris Doctorate in Legal Letters (law degree) from the University of Dayton School of Law. While at UD, he served as an Associate Editor of the University of Dayton Law Review and Earned the CALI Excellence for the Future Award for his legal research and writing skills. Jeff was accepted to the Ohio Bar on November 9, 1998, to the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio on January 26, 1999, and to the United States District Court for the Western District of Michigan on March 14, 2006. He returned to Hamilton, Ohio, to serve his community.



While his professional life was flourishing, his role in the community began to take off as well. Jeff was "Mr. Hamilton" and so proud of where he came from. The growth in Hamilton



excited him so much and he loved being a part of every step of Hamilton's rebirth. Jeff sat on The Board of Directors for the Rivers Edge Concert Series. He loved to get on that microphone and welcome new bands, sharing his excitement with all of Hamilton. He couldn't contain his excitement and love for his city… you could catch that contagious smile and laughter a mile away. But it wasn't just Hamilton that had a piece of his heart… there was another part in Columbus with the Buckeyes. Jeff loved his Buckeyes and Ohio State Football, it was the greatest time of year.



With all the accolades he accomplished, his biggest success was his family. Jeff was the strongest, most loving, loyal, intelligent and amazing man for his family. The best friend, son, brother, grandson, cousin, husband, father and especially



Poppa. He was so proud of his grandkids and loved every



single moment he had with his family… he never took a



minute for granted. He went to all events, dance recitals, baseball games, soccer games, school functions…Poppa was always the biggest fan, beaming with pride with Beth right by his side. If they weren't with Alex, Brady and the grandkids, Beth and Jeff could be found on their motorcycle where they had some of their best times. With the wind in their hair, they loved to go for long rides.



If there was ever an issue, everyone knew to go to Jeff… he may not have the answer but he would help guide you with his moral compass. He was a Christian with a strong faith. He was always learning and loved to read, especially about history and would talk politics with you all day while at the same time respecting that everyone has their own opinion…even if they were different from his. He was respected the most



because he showed the most respect to anyone he met.



Jeff is survived by his parents, Wayne and Diann Bowling; his grandmother, Pearl (Wilson) Bowling; his wife, Beth (Tripoli) Bowling; his daughter, Alex (Brady) Nori; his grandkids, Emma, Luca, Stella and Nico; his brother, Scott Bowling; and his nephews, Matthew and Jacob Bowling, as well as many cousins and loving friends.



Services will be held Friday, September 3, 2021, beginning with a visitation from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, followed by a small service all taking place at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home at 1350 Millville Ave., in Hamilton. Burial at St. Stephen's Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Priesthood Motorcycle Ministry or The Hero's Fund for which Jeff also sat the on Board.



