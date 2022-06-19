journal-news logo
BOWLING, James Michael

Age 68 of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022. He was born December 31, 1953, in Hazard, Kentucky, to parents; Frank Bowling and Nell Mullens-Smith. James was a graduate of Middletown High School in 1972. He graduated from ITT Tech School (1974) in Computer Science and Miami University (1978). James was the Director of Education at

Middletown High School then he worked at GE as a computer /Department Manager for 12 years. James is survived by his brother Frank Bowling of Middletown, Ohio. He is preceded in death his parents. James is in the care of Baker-Stevens-

Parramore Funeral Home. There is no service planned. Condolences may be sent to the family at


www.bakerstevensparramore.com



