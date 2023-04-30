X

Bowling, Barbara

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Bowling (Dixon), Barbara Jean

8/10/1935  4/17/2023. Barbara passed away at 87 years of age at Bethany Lutheran Village in Washington Township, where she had been a resident. No services are planned, as she had generously made a gift of her remains to the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine Anatomical Gift Program. The family suggests that a tribute donation may be made in her honor, to the Alzheimer's Association or to Hospice of Dayton.

