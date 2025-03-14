Bowling, Abraham Lincoln



Abraham Lincoln Bowling, age 83 of Hamilton, went home to be with his Heavenly Father surrounded by his family at Hospice of Hamilton on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. He was born in McWhorter, Kentucky on April 21, 1941 the son of Elmer and Alpha (Brashear) Bowling. Abraham was a veteran of Vietnam with the United States Army from 1964 to 1966. He was employed as a machinist at Ford Motor Company for forty years, retiring in 1998. Abraham loved serving the Lord and was an ordained minister for forty-five years. On April 8, 1967, in Hamilton, he married Charlene Brock. Abraham is survived by his loving wife, Charlene Bowling; two children, Abe (Joanna) Bowling II and Amy (Danny) Sheehan; seven grandchildren; Rocky, Katie, Kristen, Kaley, Trent, Olyvia, and Rinny; three great grandchildren, Austin, Collin, and Charlee; and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kathy Glenn; and five siblings, Charles, Leonard, Stanley, Eva, and Joy. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, March 17, 2025 at 12:00 PM with Rev. Fred Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Monday, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Hospice of Hamilton, including, Lisa, Roberta, Keri, Bobbie, Kyanna, Diane, Paul, and his home nurse, Angela, also to Liberty Station Health Campus and their staff and VA Home Primary Care and their staff. Memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Association or Hospice of Hamilton.



