BOWES, Jr., Cecil Francis



Cecil Francis Bowes, Jr. passed away on January 31, 2021, in Austin, Texas, at the age of 77. Cecil was surrounded by his wife of 57 years, Dianne, as well as his son and grandchildren at the time of his peaceful passing. Cecil will be dearly missed by his family and all of his friends around the globe.



Cecil is survived by his wife, Dianne Lee Bowes; his youngest son, Charles Francis Bowes; his two grandchildren, Emily and Katherine Bowes; as well as his daughter-in-law, Dawn Bowes; his two nieces, Kathleen Bell and Jo Ann Owens, and his nephew, Matt Stogsdill. Cecil was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Francis Bowes, Sr.; his mother, Julia Bowes; his



sister, Judith Stogsdill; and his two eldest children, Cecil



Francis Bowes, III and Gwendolyn Dianne Bowes.



Cecil was born in Brooklyn, New York, but spent most of his formative years in Lima, Ohio, where he attended Lima



Central Catholic High School. Most importantly, it was in Lima where Cecil met his devoted and lovely wife of 57 years,



Dianne.



Cecil and Dianne eventually settled down in Dayton, Ohio, where they raised their children. Cecil worked for most of his life in high level sales positions, working at companies like



Pitney Bowes, Spectra Physics and PSC, among others. During his professional years, he traveled throughout the United States, as well as Europe, Asia and beyond. His wife, Dianne, was also able to join him on many of those trips abroad. When in Dayton, he spent much of his time playing golf and becoming a fixture at the NCR Country Club.



In 2003, Cecil and Dianne moved to Austin, Texas, to be close to their son, Charles, and his wife, Dawn, as well as their two grandchildren, Emily and Katherine. Cecil retired not long thereafter, and dedicated his time to his next big hobby--Harley Davidson motorcycles and riding through the beautiful Hill Country of Texas. And while in Texas, Cecil developed his passion for animals, mostly born out of the love for his two dogs, Jake and Sammi, and his two cats, Tipsy and Teeny.



The family has chosen to delay any memorial service at this time. In lieu of sending flowers or other items, donations may be made to Cecil's favorite charities, Austin Pets Alive and Waggle.

