BOWERS, Thomas Bruce

Age 86 of Englewood, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family. Tom was a graduate of Randolph High School class of 1954 and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He retired from the Dayton Daily News with over 37 yeas of service. Tom

also enjoyed taking walks with his wife at local parks. He is

survived by his wife of 63 years: Connie Jeanne (Sluterbeck) Bowers, children: Daniel Scott (Tina) Bowers, Susan (Tim) Kuehl, David Bruce (Paula) Bowers, grandchildren: Renai,

Natalie (Mike), Dustin (Caity), Noah, Emily (Robbie), Jake, Ben, Anna, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Verbin Linder and Edna May (Huey) Bowers and son: Jeffrey Bowers. A Graveside Service will be held

privately at Fairview Cemetery in Englewood. If desired,

memorial contributions may be made to Day City Hospice. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at


www.KindredFuneralHome.com


