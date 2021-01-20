BOWERS, Mike



Mike Bowers died on January 12, 2021, in Duke University Hospital, Durham, NC. Born July 8, 1948, in Springfield, OH. Mike was the son of the late Betty and Bob Bowers, loving husband to Kay and amazing father to Blake. Mike attended Greenon High School and Eastern Kentucky University where he completed his Master's Degree. Mike taught Art at Kenton Ridge High School and touched the lives of countless students. He represented Northeastern Local teachers as a Political Action Coordinator for 10 years.



Loved by so many, Mike was a humble man who had a wonderful sense of humor, a love of art, music and travel. In retirement, he and Kay lived in Pawleys Island, SC, enjoying nature, friends and his art. His work was shown in galleries in Pawleys Island and Georgetown, SC.



Survivors include Mike's wife of 47 years, Kay of Hillsborough, NC; son, Blake of Chicago, IL; brother, Gary of Enon, OH; aunt, Maxine Bartone of Venice, FL; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carol and Charles Harris of Morganfield, KY; sister-in-law, Barbara Ramsey of Dixon, KY; sister-in-law, Debbie Simpson, and brothers-in-law, Larry Harris and John Harris all of Campbellsville, KY; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and so many great friends.



Mike was predeceased by his parents; infant son, Joshua; sister, Vicki Shelpman; and grandparents.



A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions can be made to the National Audubon Society, ATTN: Donations, 225 Varick St., 7th floor, New York, NY 10014; the Springfield Arts Council, PO Box 754, Springfield, OH 45501; or St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Hillsborough. Online condolences can be made at www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

