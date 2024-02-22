Bowers, Jerone A.



Jerone A. Bowers, 75, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of February 14, 2024. Jerry was born to George and Bertha Bowers on May 24, 1948, in Wheeling, WV. Jerry was a Purple Heart combat veteran who was proud to have served in the United States Marine Corps. Jerry is survived by his siblings: Mary Meyers, Gary Bowers, & Chris Bowers; as well as his children: Robbie Bowers, Eric Bowers, Deanna (James) Reed, and Micah (Brittany) Bowers. Jerry also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren: Melissa (Adam) Wolfe, Am-ber Bowers, Matthew Bowers, Victor (DeAnna) Bowers, Chloe Bowers, Arayah Bowers, Sterling Bowers, and Jordan Reed; along with great-grandchildren: Brooke, Oliver, and Curtis. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Patty Sheridan. A memorial service for family & friends will be held on February 25, 2024, from 2 to 4 pm, at 1002 East High Street in Springfield, Ohio. We kindly ask you to join us in cele-brating Jerry's life. We know he will be sorely missed by many. Condolences may be sent to Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home, at the address listed above or expressed online at www.jkzfh.com.



