Bowermeister, Derrick J.



DERRICK J. BOWERMEISTER, 46, of Grove City, Ohio, passed away following a traffic accident on Friday evening, May 19, 2023. He was born in Springfield on November 5, 1976, the son of Bob Bowermeister and Debbie (Stumbo) Frank. Derrick was a graduate of Springfield Shawnee High School. He worked at Megalift (CSL Industries), Columbus. Derrick was an avid motorcyclist and was a member of NFG Riding Club, where he made their apparel. He is survived by his parents, Bob (Jean) Bowermeister of Grove City and Debbie (Tom) Frank of Springfield; sons, Nate Sample and Jackson Bowermeister; grandson, Eli Sample; brother, Doug Bowermeister; sister, Lauren (Johnny) Baldridge; his fiance', McKensie E. Hinkle; and their cat, Neo. A celebration of Derrick's life will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, Springfield. The family will receive friends beginning at 4:00 p.m. Friday until the time of service. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com



